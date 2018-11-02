AfriForum to open case against provincial health departments
The lobby group says the departments should be held accountable for irregular and wasteful expenditure.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum says it is going to open criminal cases against the country's provincial health departments for over R10 billion that it claims was wasted in the 2016-2017 financial year.
The lobby group says the departments should be held accountable for that irregular and wasteful expenditure.
They say they will be visiting all provinces next week to lay complaints with police.
AfriForum's Wico Swanepoel said: “What AfriForum wants to do is that in the following week, will be visiting all nine provinces and we will be laying criminal charges against the head of all the health departments.”
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is yet to respond.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Court resumes hearing into HHP's funeral arrangements
-
#HHPFuneral: Rappers attend court case in support of Lerato Sengadi
-
[EXCLUSIVE] President to ConCourt: Tom Moyane’s application is moot
-
EFF says firing of Tom Moyane was unlawful
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Mboweni says SAA should be closed down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.