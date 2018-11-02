AfriForum to open case against provincial health departments

The lobby group says the departments should be held accountable for irregular and wasteful expenditure.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum says it is going to open criminal cases against the country's provincial health departments for over R10 billion that it claims was wasted in the 2016-2017 financial year.

The lobby group says the departments should be held accountable for that irregular and wasteful expenditure.

They say they will be visiting all provinces next week to lay complaints with police.

AfriForum's Wico Swanepoel said: “What AfriForum wants to do is that in the following week, will be visiting all nine provinces and we will be laying criminal charges against the head of all the health departments.”

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is yet to respond.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)