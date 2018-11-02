7 dead in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt
A security official confirmed the attack in Minya province, adding that there were "dead and wounded".
CAIRO - At least seven Coptic Christians were killed Friday when gunmen opened fire on their bus in central Egypt, the province's bishop told AFP.
Copts, a Christian minority that make up 10% of Egypt's 96 million people have in recent years been repeatedly targeted by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group.
IS killed more than 40 people in twin church bombings in April 2017 and a month later shot dead almost 30 Christians in Minya province as they headed to a monastery on a bus.
In December 2017 an IS jihadist killed nine people in an attack on a church in a south Cairo suburb.
In February 2018, the Egyptian army launched a major offensive against IS in the Sinai Peninsula, where the group has maintained a strong presence since the fall of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.
Dubbed "Sinai 2018", the military campaign has killed more than 450 jihadists, according to the army.
