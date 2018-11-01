Zim cops raid office of pastor who claims to have found HIV/Aids cure

The government says the raid marks the start of a police investigation into the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwean police have raided the offices of a popular local prophet who claims to have discovered a herbal cure for HIV/Aids.

Police raided Walter Magaya’s office on Wednesday and seized samples of the Aguma herbal supplement.

Magaya of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries claims his Aguma herbal supplement can cure HIV and Aids, as well as cancer.

The claim has been shot down by the ministry of health and local doctors’ groups.

Magaya has tens of thousands of followers. There are fears some patients on anti-retroviral treatment will be tempted to take the herbal remedy in place of their medicine.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights has reportedly threatened legal action against Magaya if he doesn’t retract his claim to have found a cure for HIV.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)