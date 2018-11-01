Women groups, civil society organisations and dignitaries from various sectors have gathered in centurion for a two-day event to discuss gender-based violence and femicide.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa opens and participate in the National Gender-based Violence and Femicide Summit at the St Georges Hotel in Centurion on Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: Day 1: Gender-based Violence and Femicide Summit