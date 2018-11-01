Vermeulen to pack down on blindside against England
Duane Vermeulen will start on the blindside flank for the Springboks in their first game of their European tour against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
Vermeulen who returns to the Bok fray from club duty in Japan, will don the number 7 jersey, which sees Pieter-Steph du Toit shifting to lock for only the second time this year after enjoying a fruitful period on the blindside.
Warren Whiteley will pack down at eighth-man after missing the last Test of the Rugby Championship against the Allblacks at Loftus last month.
In the backline, Damian Willemse will earn his first Test start at Fullback in the place of Willie le Roux who is back with his English club Wasps, while Sbu Nkosi returns to the lineup after missing the Rugby Championship through injury.
Ivan van Zyl also gets a rare start at scrumhalf in the place of Faf de Klerk who is also back with his English club Sale Sharks.
Siya Kolisi will continue to Captain the side from the openside flank position.
Springboks: 15. Damian Willemse 14. Sbu Nkosi 13. Jesse Kriel 12. Damian de Allende 11. Aphiwe Dyantyi 10. Handré Pollard 9. Ivan van Zyl 8. Warren Whiteley 7. Duane Vermeulen 6. Siya Kolisi 5. Pieter-Steph du Toit 4. Eben Etzebeth 3. Frans Malherbe 2. Malcolm Marx 1. Steven Kitshoff
