VBS scandal: Danny Msiza challenges ANC integrity commission’s report

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has described the party's integrity commission’s report on his alleged involvement in the VBS scandal as premature and unfounded.

Msiza also says he was never given an opportunity to tell his side of the story, and is challenging the part of the report that implicates him in the High Court.

The committee recommended to the national executive committee (NEC) that members implicated in the looting of the bank should be directed to step aside from all leadership positions and activities of the ANC.

The integrity commission made it clear it’s of the view that the reputation and integrity of the ANC was seriously damaged by the alleged involvement of Msiza and Florence Radzilani – the deputy provincial chairperson and executive mayor of Vhembe - in the looting of VBS.

But Msiza says he doesn’t understand how the commission came to this conclusion because he wasn’t given an opportunity to state his side of the story.

This is despite the integrity commission’s chair George Mashamba saying Msiza didn’t bother to appear before the commission.

“We don’t get reasons, we were told that we must immediately go and account to the commission, otherwise we would face disciplinary action.”

In a letter sent to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, Msiza urges him to intervene.

He says he is deeply hurt by what he calls the integrity commission’s subversion of due process.

