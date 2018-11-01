Trump slaps 'tough' sanctions on Venezuela, targets gold sector: Bolton
National Security Advisor John Bolton told an audience in Miami the sanctions would particularly target Venezuela's gold sector.
WASHINGTON - The White House imposed "tough" new sanctions against Venezuela on Thursday, denouncing Caracas as being part of a "troika of tyranny" that also included Cuba and Nicaragua.
National Security Advisor John Bolton told an audience in Miami the sanctions would particularly target Venezuela's gold sector, which "has been used as a bastion to finance illicit activities, to fill its coffers and to support criminal groups."
"The troika of tyranny in this hemisphere, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, has finally met its match," he added, according to prepared remarks.
Popular in World
-
Piece of crashed Indonesian jet's landing gear found: official
-
One month on, where is Khashoggi's body?
-
'I'm fine', says Macron amid fatigue rumours
-
Prince Charles, Camilla start African tour in Gambia
-
[VIDEO] Woman set on fire after trying to break up a fight
-
UK, EU close to Brexit deal on financial services - UK official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.