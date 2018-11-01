Trump slaps 'tough' sanctions on Venezuela, targets gold sector: Bolton

National Security Advisor John Bolton told an audience in Miami the sanctions would particularly target Venezuela's gold sector.

WASHINGTON - The White House imposed "tough" new sanctions against Venezuela on Thursday, denouncing Caracas as being part of a "troika of tyranny" that also included Cuba and Nicaragua.

National Security Advisor John Bolton told an audience in Miami the sanctions would particularly target Venezuela's gold sector, which "has been used as a bastion to finance illicit activities, to fill its coffers and to support criminal groups."

"The troika of tyranny in this hemisphere, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, has finally met its match," he added, according to prepared remarks.