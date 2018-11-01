Transnet suspends another top official over tender irregularities

Group general manager of finance Edward Thomas was notified of his suspension last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet has on Wednesday confirmed that another top official has been suspended pending an investigation into tender irregularities.

He is accused of being involved in suspicious contracts between the parastatal and companies with links to the Gupta family.

Last month, group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi was also suspended but he resigned shortly after.

Meanwhile, group CEO Siyabonga Gama was sacked last week after investigations found he acted unlawfully when purchasing over a thousand locomotives.

