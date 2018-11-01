South Sudan pardons SA mercenary from death sentence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

South Sudan pardons SA mercenary from death sentence

William Endley, an ex-defence force colonel, was sentenced to death in February for espionage and conspiring to overthrow the government.

William Endley. Picture: Facebook
William Endley. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a South African mercenary who was sitting on death row in South Sudan has welcomed the news of his pardon and release.

William Endley, an ex-defence force colonel, was sentenced to death in February for espionage and conspiring to overthrow the government.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir announced Endley's release on Tuesday during national peace celebrations.

Endley was expected to be released on Thursday.

His daughter Gweneth says the last two years have been very difficult for the family.

“It’s been torture and nobody has been sleeping. It’s been a nightmare for everyone. We are ecstatic, it’s like a dream come true. Three years later the shackles have been removed off his legs [and] he’s now a free man. There’s no way to explain it.”

Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has urged all South Africans working abroad to respect the laws of their host countries.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA