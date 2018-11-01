South Sudan pardons SA mercenary from death sentence
William Endley, an ex-defence force colonel, was sentenced to death in February for espionage and conspiring to overthrow the government.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a South African mercenary who was sitting on death row in South Sudan has welcomed the news of his pardon and release.
William Endley, an ex-defence force colonel, was sentenced to death in February for espionage and conspiring to overthrow the government.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir announced Endley's release on Tuesday during national peace celebrations.
Endley was expected to be released on Thursday.
His daughter Gweneth says the last two years have been very difficult for the family.
“It’s been torture and nobody has been sleeping. It’s been a nightmare for everyone. We are ecstatic, it’s like a dream come true. Three years later the shackles have been removed off his legs [and] he’s now a free man. There’s no way to explain it.”
Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has urged all South Africans working abroad to respect the laws of their host countries.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Zim cops raid office of pastor who claims to have found HIV/Aids cure
-
South Sudan rebel leader Machar: We are for peace
-
Prince Charles, Camilla start African tour in Gambia
-
[ANALYSIS] How Africa’s badly built roads can be fixed
-
President Kiir apologises to South Sudan for years of civil war suffering
-
A precarious haven: Africa's LGBT+ refugees teeter on the brink in Kenya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.