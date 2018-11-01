Mboweni says SAA should be closed down

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mboweni says SAA should be closed down

SAA, which has not generated a profit since 2011, survives on state guarantees and is regularly cited by credit ratings agencies as a drain on the government purse.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2018 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 24 October 2018. Picture: GCIS.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2018 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 24 October 2018. Picture: GCIS.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday that struggling state-run South African Airways (SAA) should be closed down, adding that decisions over the future of the state carrier were not under his remit.

SAA, which has not generated a profit since 2011, survives on state guarantees and is regularly cited by credit ratings agencies as a drain on the government purse.

“It’s loss-making, we are unlikely to sort out the situation, so my view would be close it down,” Mboweni told an investor conference in New York televised live on South African public broadcaster SABC.

“Why I say close it down is because it’s unlikely that you are going to find any private sector equity partner who will come join this asset,” Mboweni added.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa transferred oversight of SAA to the public enterprises ministry which is led by Pravin Gordhan from the finance ministry. Ramaphosa has pledged to revive struggling state firms, including SAA.

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has said he is mapping out a punishing austerity plan to turn the flag carrier around. He has said layoffs and other cuts were unavoidable.

In a dramatic fall from grace over the past decade, SAA has lost its place as Africa’s biggest airline and a symbol of patriotic pride to become a source of frustration for taxpayers who have forked out more than 30 billion rand ($2 billion) since 2012 to keep it in the air.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA