Silent protest as Ramaphosa addresses gender-based violence summit

JOHANNESBURG - Activists against women abuse have held a silent protest during President Cyril Ramaphosa's keynote address at the gender-based violence summit in Centurion.

Government convened the two-day gathering following a call by the total shutdown movement during a march to the Union Buildings on Women's Day.

The summit is aimed at finding ways to address the scourge of femicide and women abuse in the country.

Activists have displayed female underwear during Ramaphosa’s address calling for action against gender-based violence perpetrators.

#GBVSummit WATCH: #Ramaphosa’s speech interrupted by silent protesters holding up underwear with various slogans and references to gender violence. StheZ pic.twitter.com/wF3TPulGVa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018

The survivors have called for justice and closure, saying some of their abusers are roaming free.

Ramaphosa says abuse against women and children can no longer be tolerated in the country.

Earlier, women gathered at the venue and called on the president to release Martha Marumo, a woman who has been imprisoned for killing her abusive husband. They want her to be freed on parole.

#nationalgendersummit Activists are holding a silent protest as Ramaphosa speaks, they’re holding up underwear. TK pic.twitter.com/1rPDxUrjTU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018

#nationalgendersummit [WATCH] Women shout for President Cyril Ramaphosa to release Martha Marumo-imprisoned for killing her husband in 2013 who had been abusing her for years. Officials from the Kgosi Mampuru Prison escort her, the President also went out with her. TK pic.twitter.com/csPcn4jtPl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018

