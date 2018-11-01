Popular Topics
Silent protest as Ramaphosa addresses gender-based violence summit

Government convened the two-day gathering following a call by the total shutdown movement during a march to the Union Buildings on Women's Day.

Women hold up underwear at the gender-based violence summit during President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on 1 November 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Women hold up underwear at the gender-based violence summit during President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on 1 November 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activists against women abuse have held a silent protest during President Cyril Ramaphosa's keynote address at the gender-based violence summit in Centurion.

Government convened the two-day gathering following a call by the total shutdown movement during a march to the Union Buildings on Women's Day.

The summit is aimed at finding ways to address the scourge of femicide and women abuse in the country.

Activists have displayed female underwear during Ramaphosa’s address calling for action against gender-based violence perpetrators.

The survivors have called for justice and closure, saying some of their abusers are roaming free.

Ramaphosa says abuse against women and children can no longer be tolerated in the country.

Earlier, women gathered at the venue and called on the president to release Martha Marumo, a woman who has been imprisoned for killing her abusive husband. They want her to be freed on parole.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

