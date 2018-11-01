Popular Topics
SARS: No extension of deadline for tax returns

SARS says that taxpayers who did not file yesterday missed the deadline but are still expected to file their outstanding tax return.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service says that the deadline for submission of personal income tax returns for non-provisional taxpayers was 31 October and that the deadline was not extended.

SARS says that taxpayers who did not file yesterday missed the deadline but are still expected to file their outstanding tax return.

"Their tax return is now considered as outstanding and the filing of the return as a late submission.”

"Administrative penalties apply to late returns. It is better to file sooner than later to avoid further enforcement action."

Editor's Note: An earlier report erroneously created the impression that the Tax Season 2018 deadline had been extended and that taxpayers had extra time. EWN apologises for the error.

