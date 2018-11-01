SARS: No extension of deadline for tax returns
SARS says that taxpayers who did not file yesterday missed the deadline but are still expected to file their outstanding tax return.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service says that the deadline for submission of personal income tax returns for non-provisional taxpayers was 31 October and that the deadline was not extended.
"Their tax return is now considered as outstanding and the filing of the return as a late submission.”
"Administrative penalties apply to late returns. It is better to file sooner than later to avoid further enforcement action."
Editor's Note: An earlier report erroneously created the impression that the Tax Season 2018 deadline had been extended and that taxpayers had extra time. EWN apologises for the error.
