Sars gives you one more day to file your tax returns

The cutoff date for this was on Wednesday but the revenue service has urged those who could not file to make their way to branches or file online.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says those who missed the deadline to file manual tax returns must return to their offices on Thursday.

The cutoff date for this was on Wednesday but the revenue service has urged those who could not file to make their way to branches or file online.

Offices countrywide saw long queues on Wednesday with Sars saying its branches were packed with many rushing to meet the deadline.

It says its call centre officials worked until late to assist taxpayers to complete their eFiling returns.

The revenue service's Janine Mqulwana said: “We want to call on taxpayers who have not filed, who have not met the deadline, to come back to Sars and submit their returns.”

Taxpayers are still encouraged to eFile their returns.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)