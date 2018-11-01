SABC considers closing some provincial offices to cut costs
The public broadcaster says it will revisit the financial validity of offices which do not bring in enough revenue and make a decision at a later stage.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says its considering closing down some of its provincial offices as part of a restructuring drive.
The public broadcaster says it’ll revisit the financial validity of offices which do not bring in enough revenue and make a decision at a later stage.
Meanwhile, the broadcaster has asked the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to appoint a facilitator to moderate the retrenchment process.
Chief Operating Officer Chris Maroleng says the SABC needs to satisfy itself that all regions are fit for purpose and that those who are not financially viable may face closure.
“Is it for radio representation but finds itself creeping in terms of its mission? [That's] One of the key things that will determine the future sustainability of our representation.”
He says their closure will, however, not affect the execution of the broadcaster’s mandate but strengthen its financial wellbeing.
The cash-strapped broadcaster announced on Wednesday that it was technically insolvent and that it was unable to carry out its mandate.
The public broadcaster is looking into laying off 981 permanent staffers and over 1,200 freelancers as part of its restructuring process.
Popular in Business
-
Give it away, it won't fly - economist on SAA
-
SABC blames financial woes on former executives
-
Mkhize: I was not aware of fraudulent operations at VBS
-
Ramaphosa to address 9th Discovery Leadership Summit
-
Transnet suspends another top official over tender irregularities
-
Struggling to cope, South Africans can’t afford tax increases - Outa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.