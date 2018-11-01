SABC considers closing some provincial offices to cut costs

The public broadcaster says it will revisit the financial validity of offices which do not bring in enough revenue and make a decision at a later stage.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says its considering closing down some of its provincial offices as part of a restructuring drive.

The public broadcaster says it’ll revisit the financial validity of offices which do not bring in enough revenue and make a decision at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster has asked the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to appoint a facilitator to moderate the retrenchment process.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Maroleng says the SABC needs to satisfy itself that all regions are fit for purpose and that those who are not financially viable may face closure.

“Is it for radio representation but finds itself creeping in terms of its mission? [That's] One of the key things that will determine the future sustainability of our representation.”

He says their closure will, however, not affect the execution of the broadcaster’s mandate but strengthen its financial wellbeing.

The cash-strapped broadcaster announced on Wednesday that it was technically insolvent and that it was unable to carry out its mandate.

The public broadcaster is looking into laying off 981 permanent staffers and over 1,200 freelancers as part of its restructuring process.