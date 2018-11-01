SABC blames financial woes on former executives
The cash-strapped broadcaster announced on Wednesday that it was technically insolvent and that it was unable to carry out its mandate.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has blamed former executive managers of leading the company to its current financial crisis.
The cash-strapped broadcaster announced on Wednesday that it was technically insolvent and that it was unable to carry out its mandate.
It has introduced extreme cost-cutting measures including the proposed retrenchments of 981 permanent staffers and over 1,200 freelancers.
Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe says the company needs to deal with its biggest expenditure amounting to over 40% of its revenue which is the wages.
He says retrenchments is the only way to make the company solvent.
“This is not sustainable, hence we’ve engaged with organised labour to see ways in which we can review our structure.”
The SABC’s revenue is currently at R6.6 billion with an expenditure of R7.2 billion.
It has, so far, this year suffered a net loss of over R300 million with a cash balance of just under R140 million.
The company has already spent R3,5 billion and not making enough revenue to stay afloat.
Human Resources manager Jonathan Thekiso says the SABC will look into 'last in first out' criterion and with emphasis on skills, experience and qualifications when going ahead with retrenchments.
Popular in Business
-
Transnet suspends another top official over tender irregularities
-
Mkhize: I was not aware of fraudulent operations at VBS
-
Struggling to cope, South Africans can’t afford tax increases - Outa
-
SA's financial sector still credible despite VBS saga - Gungubele
-
[LISTEN] SA's brand-new bank - Bank Zero Mutual Bank
-
SABC to offer some staff alternative employment options
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.