SA take on France in baseball this weekend
The President of South African Baseball Marc Moreau said he wants to create an environment where South African baseballers play more international matches.
CAPE TOWN – South African baseball fans will finally have a taste of international quality baseball as South Africa welcome France in the inaugural Presidents Cup, this will be the first since the early 2000s that the national team plays a home match.
The cup will be a seven-match series played in Johannesburg, Durban and then Cape Town. The three-series was agreed to in Botswana last year at the Congress of World Baseball Softball Confederation with the hope that it will become an annual event leading up to Olympic qualification in 2020.
The French Tour begins with two games in Boksburg baseball Club on 3 and 4 November, followed by two more at hoy Park in Durban on 7 and 8 November and the final three matches will be played at Durbanville Baseball Club on 9, 10 and 11 November.
“South African yearns for top-class international baseball to test its players and this series will certainly do so,” said Glen Buckley South Africa’s assistant coach.
