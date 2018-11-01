S.Africa to probe Rwanda ex-spy chief mysterious murder
Patrick Karegeya, 53, was living in South Africa when he was killed in a room at the plush Michelangelo Towers hotel in the Johannesburg suburb of Sandton.
JOHANNESBURG - An inquest into the death of an exiled Rwandan ex-spy chief who was found strangled in a luxury Johannesburg hotel in 2014 will open in January, a South African court official said Thursday.
Patrick Karegeya, 53, was living in South Africa when he was killed in a room at the plush Michelangelo Towers hotel in the Johannesburg suburb of Sandton.
"It's not a trial it's a formal inquest and it starts on 16 January," the court official told AFP.
"At this stage we are holding a formal enquiry to ascertain who was responsible for the death," said the official who did not have permission to speak to the media.
Karegeya was head of external intelligence for nearly a decade before falling out with President Paul Kagame.
In 2007 he fled into exile in South Africa, where he became a fierce critic, describing Kagame as a dictator and alleging he had first-hand knowledge of the state killing of Rwandan dissidents abroad.
Karegeya's supporters have accused the Rwandan government of being behind his killing.
Another of Kagame's opponents, former general Kayumba Nyamwasa, survived two assassination attempts in June 2010 in what Pretoria described as an attack by foreign security operatives.
A magistrates court that sentenced four men to eight years in prison for attempted murder in 2014, described the attack as a "politically motivated" assassination plot.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe president says study points to oil in country
-
South Sudan pardons SA mercenary from death sentence
-
Zim cops raid office of pastor who claims to have found HIV/Aids cure
-
South Sudan rebel leader Machar: We are for peace
-
Ethiopia appoints first woman to head supreme court
-
[ANALYSIS] How Africa’s badly built roads can be fixed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.