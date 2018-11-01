Ramaphosa to address 9th Discovery Leadership Summit

The event will host the likes of former United States President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

SANDTON - Dignitaries have gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre for the ninth edition of the Discovery Leadership Summit on Thursday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the summit on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to touch on South Africa’s investment agenda and R1 trillion investment collection drive.

Patrice Motsepe: The challenge is that we’ve got many poor, marginalized unemployed South AFricans who are primarily black. We need to apply the same optimism which is factually based, to the poor who are primarily black to the white South Africans. KM #DLS2018 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018

Last week, the president hosted the country's inaugural Investment Summit where R291 billion in investments from 21 companies and over R400 billion in pledges were announced.

Other dignitaries expected to attend Thursday’s event include former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron, prominent economist Caroline Webb and one of the most influential business theorist Clayton Christensen.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)