President Ramaphosa fires Tom Moyane as Sars commissioner
Retired Judge Robert Nugent found that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead Sars and he should be removed from office.
PRETORIA - The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Tom Moyane as the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
Ramaphosa has heeded the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, which submitted its interim report at the end of September.
Retired judge Robert Nugent and his assistants unanimously agreed that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead Sars and he should be removed from office as a matter of urgency.
The Presidency’s Khusela Diko has confirmed the fate of Moyane.
“The president has taken the decision to accept the recommendation that was made by judge Robert Nugent, accordingly he has severed Mr Moyane a notice of termination of his services commissioner of Sars with immediate effect.”
She says various interests were taken into account.
“The president believes that this decision was taken in the best interests of Sars, the best interests of the country in general, and indeed with the intention of ensuring that we halt what could be further deterioration of the institution.”
Moyane’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
HHP’s family, Lerato Sengadi head to court over funeral
-
Ramaphosa given deadline to discipline Gigaba
-
Brett Herron resigns from DA, Cape Town City Council
-
Calls mount for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Land expropriation: Draft report on review on Constitution tabled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.