President Ramaphosa fires Tom Moyane as Sars commissioner

PRETORIA - The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Tom Moyane as the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Ramaphosa has heeded the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, which submitted its interim report at the end of September.

Retired judge Robert Nugent and his assistants unanimously agreed that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead Sars and he should be removed from office as a matter of urgency.

The Presidency’s Khusela Diko has confirmed the fate of Moyane.

“The president has taken the decision to accept the recommendation that was made by judge Robert Nugent, accordingly he has severed Mr Moyane a notice of termination of his services commissioner of Sars with immediate effect.”

She says various interests were taken into account.

“The president believes that this decision was taken in the best interests of Sars, the best interests of the country in general, and indeed with the intention of ensuring that we halt what could be further deterioration of the institution.”

Moyane’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment.

