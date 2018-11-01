President Ramaphosa fires Tom Moyane as Sars commissioner

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

President Ramaphosa fires Tom Moyane as Sars commissioner

Retired Judge Robert Nugent found that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead Sars and he should be removed from office.

FILE: Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
38 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Tom Moyane as the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Ramaphosa has heeded the recommendations of the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, which submitted its interim report at the end of September.

Retired judge Robert Nugent and his assistants unanimously agreed that Moyane does not have the character of a person fit to lead Sars and he should be removed from office as a matter of urgency.

The Presidency’s Khusela Diko has confirmed the fate of Moyane.

“The president has taken the decision to accept the recommendation that was made by judge Robert Nugent, accordingly he has severed Mr Moyane a notice of termination of his services commissioner of Sars with immediate effect.”

She says various interests were taken into account.

“The president believes that this decision was taken in the best interests of Sars, the best interests of the country in general, and indeed with the intention of ensuring that we halt what could be further deterioration of the institution.”

Moyane’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA