Prince Charles, Camilla start African tour in Gambia
The Gambia was readmitted to the Commonwealth nations in February, after abruptly leaving the organisation in 2013.
BANJUL/GAMBIA - Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla landed Wednesday in The Gambia for the first leg of a week-long African tour aimed at strengthening ties with Commonwealth nations.
The Prince of Wales, the heir to the throne, took over as head of the 53-member Commonwealth of Nations in April, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
He and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were received Wednesday by Gambian President Adama Barrow and his wife Fatou Bah-Barrow.
The Prince and The Duchess this evening attended an official welcome reception where they had the chance to meet representatives from the @Cheveningfco and Commonwealth Scholarships Alumni. #RoyalVisitTheGambia 🇬🇲 pic.twitter.com/QqEfHcpqOS— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) October 31, 2018
The country, which is almost completely surrounded by Senegal along the West African coast, was readmitted to the Commonwealth in February, after abruptly leaving the organisation in 2013.
On Thursday, Prince Charles is to visit the Medical Research Council, a faculty of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, during what is his first visit to the country.
He and Camilla are then expected to visit Ghana before ending their trip in Nigeria on 6 and 8 November, a statement said.
As Britain prepares to leave the European Union in 2019, the prince aims to "celebrate the UK's dynamic, forward-looking partnerships" with Commonwealth nations, it said, adding that Charles has already visited 44 of them.
What a welcome!— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) October 31, 2018
Their Royal Highnesses, The President and Mrs. Bah-Barrow are treated to a traditional display of Gambian music and dance. #RoyalVisitTheGambia 🇬🇲 pic.twitter.com/RZyZgKZhAC
