President Kiir apologises to South Sudan for years of civil war suffering
He was speaking at a peace ceremony in the capital Juba attended by the returned rebel leader Riek Machar who’s been restored a vice president.
PRETORIA – President Salva Kiir has apologised to the people of South Sudan for their suffering during five years of civil war.
He was speaking at a peace ceremony in the capital Juba, attended by the returned rebel leader Riek Machar, who’s been restored as vice president.
Kiir says he’s apologising on behalf of the warring parties in South Sudan.
He commends the courage shown by the people through their physical, psychological and emotional suffering.
At least 400,000 people have died in the fighting that began soon after South Sudan broke with Sudan to become the world’s youngest country.
Four million people have been displaced by the conflict and are at risk of starving to death.
Two previous peace deals have broken down in South Sudan.
SA MERCENARY PARDONED
The South African government has expressed its gratitude to Kiir for pardoning a South African mercenary sitting on death row in Juba.
Former South African National Defence Force Colonel William Endley will be deported to South Africa when he is released later on Thursday.
William Endley was sentenced to death in South Sudan last February for espionage and conspiring to overthrow the government of Kiir.
Endley was a military adviser to once again vice president Machar.
Expressing her gratitude for the release, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu urged all South Africa working abroad to respect the laws of their host countries.
