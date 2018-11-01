Piece of crashed Indonesian jet's landing gear found: official

[WATCH] #GBVSummit: Activists display underwear during Ramaphosa’s speech
Local
Referring to the landing gear, search and rescue agency head Muhammad Syaugi said, 'we have found part of it.'
JAKARTA - Divers have found a piece of the landing gear from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea, Indonesian authorities said Thursday, following the discovery of a black box that could help establish why the brand-new plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 189 people.
Referring to the landing gear, search and rescue agency head Muhammad Syaugi said, "we have found part of it."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.