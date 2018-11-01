Piece of crashed Indonesian jet's landing gear found: official

Referring to the landing gear, search and rescue agency head Muhammad Syaugi said, 'we have found part of it.'

JAKARTA - Divers have found a piece of the landing gear from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea, Indonesian authorities said Thursday, following the discovery of a black box that could help establish why the brand-new plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 189 people.

