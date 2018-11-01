Pete Mihalik murder case postponed

Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo, allegedly from KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – Slain Cape Town Advocate Pete Mihalik’s alleged killers had been brought in from KwaZulu-Natal the court has heard.

Sizwe Biyela and Nkosinathi Khumalo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday where there was a heavy police presence.

They allegedly assassinated Mihalik and wounded his son on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while the advocate was dropping off his children at school.

Armed members of the Anti-Gang Unit were present at court, while security stood at the door keeping a watchful eye on those who were entering.

They also escorted the two accused into the dock.

Proceedings were brief as the prosecutor informed the court that both the accused are from KwaZulu-Natal.

Accused number 1 has opted for a legal aid lawyer while his alleged accomplice has informed the court that he wants to hire his own attorney.

The State has asked for a postponement until next week as they have to confirm whether the men have fixed addresses and any pending cases.

The case resumes next Thursday and both men are being held at Sea Point police station.