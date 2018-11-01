Parktown Boys' parents: Education Dept has done little to rework management

Parents insist two staff members accused of abusing children at the school be removed from their posts.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents whose children were sexually abused by Collan Rex say they are disappointed that the Basic Education Department has done little to rework the entire management structure at Parktown Boys' High School.

But the department has highlighted that a disciplinary process which was implemented collapsed because of a lack of participation by parents.

On Wednesday, Rex appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court for sentencing where his case was again postponed to next month.

The department says there is nothing it can do if there is no disciplinary process against two other staff members implicated in a report into allegations of sexual assault at the school.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says because of a lack of participation from key witnesses, those accused were permitted to go back to their posts.

“But we know that there are some parents that are grieved and have a feeling that we should have expelled those teachers. But how do we do that as a department while the disciplinary process has collapsed?”

Mabona says the department cannot override the schools governing body and dismiss staff.

Meanwhile, Rex will appear for sentencing again on 27 November.

