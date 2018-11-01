Pakistan's Azhar Ali retires from one-day internationals

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Pakistan's Azhar Ali retires from one-day internationals

The 33-year-old averaged 36.90 with the bat in his 53 one-day appearances for Pakistan, the last of which was against New Zealand in Dunedin in January.

Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali plays a shot during day two of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 17 October 2018. Picture: AFP
Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali plays a shot during day two of the second Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 17 October 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BENGALURU - Former Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on Thursday, saying he wanted to focus on his test career.

The 33-year-old averaged 36.90 with the bat in his 53 one-day appearances for Pakistan, the last of which was against New Zealand in Dunedin in January.

He became captain of Pakistan’s ODI side after the 2015 World Cup but was replaced by Sarfraz Ahmed at the start of 2017 after a string of poor results.

“I haven’t taken this decision suddenly. I have been thinking about it,” Azhar told reporters in Lahore. “It’s the right time to focus on tests. There have been terrific players in one-dayers in the Pakistan set-up.

“I want to concentrate on tests with the same fitness and energy that I have been. I didn’t decide to retire after any hard feelings. It’s my personal decision.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA