Pair to appear in court in connection with Pete Mihalik murder

The 50-year-old advocate was shot dead while dropping off his children at a school in Green Point on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Two men are to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, in connection with the murder of prominent defence advocate Pete Mihalik.

The 50-year-old was shot dead while dropping off his children at a school in Green Point on Tuesday morning.

His 8-year-old son was also wounded while his teenage daughter managed to flee.

Police made a breakthrough just hours after the shooting.

A suspect was taken in for questioning and officers attached to the Anti-Gang Unit proceeded with interrogation.

A second man was then arrested before midnight.

Police say they have now both been charged with murder and attempted murder.

It is being speculated the murder was an underworld hit on the defence advocate, who represented several alleged gang bosses and organised crime kingpins.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)