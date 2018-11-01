Over 6,000 learners not placed in school for 2019 - Lesufi

During the week, about 16,000 learners had not yet been placed.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says over 6,000 learners have not yet been placed.

He is speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

However, on Thursday, Lesufi says parents of the 6,800 children who have not yet been placed will be given alternatives.

Lesufi said: “We, unfortunately, have to tell 6,000 parents that we can’t place their children. We tried everything. We converted schools, there were schools that were only Afrikaans schools.”

