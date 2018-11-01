Oppenheimer ‘not surprised’ by Public Protector’s findings on Gigaba
Nicky Oppenheimer was speaking to Eyewitness News following news that the Constitutional Court dismissed Gigaba’s application for leave to appeal a high court ruling against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Fireblade aviation chair Nicky Oppenheimer says he’s not surprised the Public Protector made adverse findings against Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba considering three courts found that he lied under oath.
Oppenheimer was speaking to Eyewitness News following news that the Constitutional Court dismissed Gigaba’s application for leave to appeal a high court ruling against him.
Last year, in litigation between the Department and Fireblade, the High Court found the minister had lied under oath and had committed the department to providing immigration services at the new VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.
Oppenheimer says they are very pleased with the Constitutional Court’s decision.
“This brings the whole legal process in regard to Fireblade and minister Gigaba on whether or not he accepted that the state would provide customs and immigrations at Fireblade [to an end], so that’s done.”
He says the Public Protector’s findings were a given.
“I find it unsurprising, her judgment. After all, three courts find the minister lied under oath and I think that speaks for itself.”
Neither the minister nor his office have commented yet on the Public Protector’s report.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.