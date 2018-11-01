Oppenheimer ‘not surprised’ by Public Protector’s findings on Gigaba

Nicky Oppenheimer was speaking to Eyewitness News following news that the Constitutional Court dismissed Gigaba’s application for leave to appeal a high court ruling against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Fireblade aviation chair Nicky Oppenheimer says he’s not surprised the Public Protector made adverse findings against Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba considering three courts found that he lied under oath.

Oppenheimer was speaking to Eyewitness News following news that the Constitutional Court dismissed Gigaba’s application for leave to appeal a high court ruling against him.

Last year, in litigation between the Department and Fireblade, the High Court found the minister had lied under oath and had committed the department to providing immigration services at the new VIP terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Oppenheimer says they are very pleased with the Constitutional Court’s decision.

“This brings the whole legal process in regard to Fireblade and minister Gigaba on whether or not he accepted that the state would provide customs and immigrations at Fireblade [to an end], so that’s done.”

He says the Public Protector’s findings were a given.

“I find it unsurprising, her judgment. After all, three courts find the minister lied under oath and I think that speaks for itself.”

Neither the minister nor his office have commented yet on the Public Protector’s report.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)