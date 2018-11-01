NPA anticipates more delays in Dros rape case
Nicholas Ninow, who is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Dros in Silverton in September, briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is anticipating more delays in the Dros rape case now that accused Nicholas Ninow's mental status has to be evaluated by four experts before the matter can head to trial.
Ninow briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He's accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Dros in Silverton in September.
As frustration over delays in the court process mounts among women's rights activists, the NPA's Phindi Mjono-Ndwane has called for calm.
“We are likely to again see another postponement on 28 November. However, we wish to reiterate our commitment as the NPA to subject the accused to a trial which will be expedited in any way possible as the NPA.”
WATCH: Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow has history of mental illness
PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATION
The Pretoria Magistrates Court has referred Ninow for psychiatric evaluation.
The State says it's best that the 20-year-old is referred to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation, a suggestion the defence seconded.
The State says it has been in contact with the hospital, saying a bed should be available for Ninow by 28 November and that he will get admitted as soon that happens.
Defence lawyer Riaan du Plessis says Ninow has a history of mental illness in his family.
The community, including activists, under the banner ‘Not in My Name’, are planning to speak to the prosecutor handling the matter, pleading once more that Ninow not be granted bail.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Land expropriation: Draft report on review on Constitution tabled
-
Ramaphosa given deadline to discipline Gigaba
-
Brett Herron resigns from DA, Cape Town City Council
-
Calls mount for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba
-
'Government must change tack with anti-racism strategies'
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.