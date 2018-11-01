No arrests yet after Zuurbekom church shooting

It’s believed two rival church groups were involved in this morning’s incident, although it is still unclear what the motive behind the attack was.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people are being treated in hospital after they were wounded in a shooting and brawl outside a church in Zuurbekom on the West Rand.

It’s believed two rival church groups were involved in this morning’s incident, although it is still unclear what the motive behind the attack was.

One of the wounded was shot during the altercation while the others were hurt in the ensuing brawl. Public order policing units have been deployed to the area.

The police's Mavela Masondo says cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property have been opened.

“The situation is being monitored by police. No person has been arrested. We are busy with the investigation on what happened this morning.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)