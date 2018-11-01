Nkosi-Malobane sets up task team to hunt suspect in Vlakfontein murders

Four children and three women, all from the same family, were killed and buried under a heap of sand in the house.

JOHANNESBURG – Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says a task team led by the Hawks has been set up to find Ernest Khoza, the man suspected to be behind the Vlakfontein murders.

Authorities believe Khoza is an impostor whose real identity is yet to be revealed.

Nkosi-Malobane says police will act swiftly to bring him to justice.

“We’re confident that the law enforcement agencies will actually be arresting him. We managed to mobilise the task team as well as other people who will actually assist in finding out where he is at the moment.”

[WATCH] Nkosi-Malobane: Vlakfontein murder suspect an impostor

He has been staying with the family for the past three months.

Another man who is also suspected to be involved in the murders is currently in police custody.

The MEC said early investigations show Khoza is an impostOr who posed as a relative of the deceased.

“We believe that he’s a Zimbabwean national, although he claims he’s from South Africa and his surname is Khoza. What we found in documents through our investigation is contradictory to what he told the family and the neighbours about who he was.”

Nkosi-Malobane said she is confident police will make a breakthrough soon.