Plato promises to keep corruption at bay, improve service delivery
Dan Plato on Thursday morning took an oath as city councillor, where he vowed to execute his duties as a member of the City of Cape Town to the best of his ability.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor-elect Dan Plato has assured Capetonians the city’s caucus will keep corruption at bay and improve service delivery.
Plato on Thursday morning took an oath as city councillor, where he vowed to execute his duties as a member of the City of Cape Town to the best of his ability.
He will be elected as City of Cape Town executive mayor at a full council meeting next Tuesday.
Plato used his address to councillors to emphasise that stability and unity are priorities for the troubled Democratic Alliance (DA) city caucus.
“The changes made to the DA leadership of the caucus are to bring unity, direction and renewed determination to this council to best serve the residents of the city.”
Seven DA councillors resigned in solidarity with former Mayor Patricia de Lille over the past seven days.
But Plato views change as a good thing.
“In a democracy change plays a crucial part in ushering in fresh leadership.”
His rise to council coincides with DA councillor and Transport Mayco Member Brett Herron tendering his resignation.
Nine councillors have abandoned the party’s city caucus since last week.
‘I DENY ANY ALLEGATION OF CORRUPTION’
Meanwhile, Herron says while he has resigned from the DA and will lose his seat in council, he will not run away from a probe into irregularities within the City's transport authority.
He's claimed the DA's manifesto promise to integrate communities is a lie and believes he's been wasting time trying to implement housing promises while behind the scenes insiders have been killing the projects off.
Herron says he believes the investigations into alleged corruption and maladministration have been nothing short of an expensive witch-hunt designed to defame him.
“I expect that the DA will use this to justify my resignation from the party, but I assure that it was I who asked for the investigation and I deny any wrong and any allegation of corruption.”
He says he'll offer his full co-operation.
Council has adopted and acted on Bowmans forensic reports, one of which recommended criminal complaints against De Lille and Herron.
The probe looked into allegations of an improper procurement process for electric buses.
WATCH: The road to mayor: Plato is sworn in as Cape Town councillor
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa given deadline to discipline Gigaba
-
Brett Herron resigns from DA, Cape Town City Council
-
Calls mount for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba
-
Land expropriation: Draft report on review on Constitution tabled
-
Mkhize: I was not aware of fraudulent operations at VBS
-
[CARTOON] Aunty Pat Comes Out Fighting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.