Plato promises to keep corruption at bay, improve service delivery

Dan Plato on Thursday morning took an oath as city councillor, where he vowed to execute his duties as a member of the City of Cape Town to the best of his ability.

CAPE TOWN - Mayor-elect Dan Plato has assured Capetonians the city’s caucus will keep corruption at bay and improve service delivery.

He will be elected as City of Cape Town executive mayor at a full council meeting next Tuesday.

Plato used his address to councillors to emphasise that stability and unity are priorities for the troubled Democratic Alliance (DA) city caucus.

“The changes made to the DA leadership of the caucus are to bring unity, direction and renewed determination to this council to best serve the residents of the city.”

Seven DA councillors resigned in solidarity with former Mayor Patricia de Lille over the past seven days.

But Plato views change as a good thing.

“In a democracy change plays a crucial part in ushering in fresh leadership.”

His rise to council coincides with DA councillor and Transport Mayco Member Brett Herron tendering his resignation.

Nine councillors have abandoned the party’s city caucus since last week.

‘I DENY ANY ALLEGATION OF CORRUPTION’

Meanwhile, Herron says while he has resigned from the DA and will lose his seat in council, he will not run away from a probe into irregularities within the City's transport authority.

He's claimed the DA's manifesto promise to integrate communities is a lie and believes he's been wasting time trying to implement housing promises while behind the scenes insiders have been killing the projects off.

Herron says he believes the investigations into alleged corruption and maladministration have been nothing short of an expensive witch-hunt designed to defame him.

“I expect that the DA will use this to justify my resignation from the party, but I assure that it was I who asked for the investigation and I deny any wrong and any allegation of corruption.”

He says he'll offer his full co-operation.

Council has adopted and acted on Bowmans forensic reports, one of which recommended criminal complaints against De Lille and Herron.

The probe looked into allegations of an improper procurement process for electric buses.

