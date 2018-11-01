New CT Mayor Dan Plato pledges to work tirelessly to restore unity
Plato has been sworn in as a city councillor on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Incoming Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says he’ll work tirelessly to restore unity in the City.
Plato has been sworn in as a city councillor on Thursday morning.
He’ll take over the reins from Patricia de Lille who resigned following a turbulent public fight with the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the last 18 months.
#CTMayor Plato, the changes made to the leadership of the DA Caucus are to bring unity, to bring direction and renewed determination to this Council to best serve the residents of the City. KB pic.twitter.com/rVdzjmz7Ir— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018
Plato took over from Helen Zille as mayor and served from 2009 until 2011.
He then took up the position of Western Cape Community Safety MEC.
Addressing media and councillors at the Civic Centre, Plato says he will collaborate to end the turmoil.
“It is no secret that the City of Cape Town’s management has been shrouded in a fair amount of controversy over the past 18 months.”
#CTMayor Plato says he’ll work tirelessly to restore unity in the DA’s City Caucus. KB pic.twitter.com/Y3XwLtsFWj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018
Plato has, however, reassured residents their interests are a top priority.
“Regardless of changes made to the composition of the leadership of the city, as the DA, our commitment is and will always remain, bring clean effective and efficient government where we are elected.”
The opposition African National Congress in council has labelled Plato as a lousy choice to take over as mayor.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.