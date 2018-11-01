New CT Mayor Dan Plato pledges to work tirelessly to restore unity

CAPE TOWN - Incoming Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says he’ll work tirelessly to restore unity in the City.

Plato has been sworn in as a city councillor on Thursday morning.

He’ll take over the reins from Patricia de Lille who resigned following a turbulent public fight with the Democratic Alliance (DA) for the last 18 months.

#CTMayor Plato, the changes made to the leadership of the DA Caucus are to bring unity, to bring direction and renewed determination to this Council to best serve the residents of the City. KB pic.twitter.com/rVdzjmz7Ir — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018

Plato took over from Helen Zille as mayor and served from 2009 until 2011.

He then took up the position of Western Cape Community Safety MEC.

Addressing media and councillors at the Civic Centre, Plato says he will collaborate to end the turmoil.

“It is no secret that the City of Cape Town’s management has been shrouded in a fair amount of controversy over the past 18 months.”

#CTMayor Plato says he’ll work tirelessly to restore unity in the DA’s City Caucus. KB pic.twitter.com/Y3XwLtsFWj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018

Plato has, however, reassured residents their interests are a top priority.

“Regardless of changes made to the composition of the leadership of the city, as the DA, our commitment is and will always remain, bring clean effective and efficient government where we are elected.”

The opposition African National Congress in council has labelled Plato as a lousy choice to take over as mayor.

