MyCiTi bus service gradually returning to normalcy
CAPE TOWN - The MyCiTi bus service is gradually returning to normalcy.
Some bus drivers and other employees went on a wildcat strike three weeks ago, demanding they be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.
Cape Town's Brett Herron said: “Route 260 and 262 and the Atlantis Night Service are not yet operational. All stations and most kiosks are open and operational, and only a handful of kiosks at Marimba, Century City and Woodstock are still not operating but the kiosks are open.”
Kidrogen, one of the four companies which help run the bus service, has taken disciplinary action against workers who took part in the strike.
It says most of its employees have returned to work.
