Motsepe: Private sector key to addressing poverty in SA
SANDTON - Businessman Patrice Motsepe says the private sector is the key to addressing poverty in South Arica and giving hope to the marginalised.
Motsepe addressed the Discovery Leadership Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday morning along with Investec’s former CEO Stephen Koseff.
Motsepe says South Africa needs to create an environment where the private sector is confident, competitive and ready to grow along with citizens.
He says the country must ensure young people receive an education that’s in line with the country’s needs and equips them for the fourth industrial revolution.
Meanwhile, Koseff one of the leaders of the Youth Employment Services Campaign, says the past 10 years have been a challenge for youth employment as there are simply not enough jobs.
He says as a start, government needs to make difficult decisions regarding state-owned companies and the first step should be to do away with the South African Airways.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
