More than 50 arrested since CT’s anti-gang unit deployed

CAPE TOWN – Police have confirmed that Cape Town’s anti-gang unit has secured over 50 arrests since its operational deployment on 8 October.

The formal launch of this specialised unit will be taking place this Friday in Hanover Park.

The police's Brigadier Novela Potelwa said: “We’ve got over 50 arrests effected since they started for various crimes including murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, presumed stolen copper, dealing in drugs and possession, as well as possession of dangerous weapons.”

The unit - which had been disbanded for more than a decade - has so far been active in the Nyanga cluster, Hanover Park, Lentegeur, Lavender Hill, Steenberg, Bishop Lavis and many other areas.

“The main focus is to deal with gang violence and its manifestation on the Cape Flats.”