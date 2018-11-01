Mongameli Bobani to submit bank statement over 'suspicious' payments
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says they are waiting for the statements from Bobani.
JOHANNESBURG – The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani will on Thursday submit his bank statements to the party following a report that details how hundreds of thousands of rands were paid into his account by a company accused of syphoning off money meant for the city's beleaguered bus system.
The seven payments over a period of a year amounting to over R600,000 form part of the Hawks' investigation into fraud‚ corruption and money laundering involving Mandela Bay municipal officials‚ politicians and businesses.
General Bantu Holomisa spoke on the Karima Brown Show on Wednesday night.
“If we find that indeed a particular transfer of an amount as reported by The Herald appears on the bank statement, automatically we’ll have to call Bobani to order to say to him an internal inquiry is on the way.”
He says they are waiting for the statements from Bobani.
“Therefore, in the interest of the public and the party, you will have to step aside. So we’re waiting for him to give us his bank statements.”
Holomisa says Bobani will also hold a press briefing to prove his innocence to the people of South Africa.
“We’ll even ask Bobani to have his own press conference to say ‘Herald on this particular day said A, B, C and I deny that publicly in order to convince the people of South Africa that I deny that. Here is a proof of my bank statement.’”
He says the party will not interfere with the investigation.
“We’re not going to interfere with the Hawks investigation but we’re here to say ‘is this a genuine investigation or a propaganda or conspiracy to discredit the capability of this person?’ If this happened in 2014, why now?”
