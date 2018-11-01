Mokonyane: SABC mass retrenchments not approved by govt

The minister says the public broadcaster has also not fully complied with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says government has not given the green light for mass retrenchments at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

She says the public broadcaster has also not fully complied with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. Mokonyane was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

Her comments follow the SABC’s announcement this week where it stated that as many as 981 of its approximately 3400 permanent employees may be let go.

The SABC says it will save about R440 million from the restructuring process.

But Mokonyane says government, as the SABC's sole shareholder, has not committed to the process.

“Retrenchments must be the last thing after you have actually dealt with everything. The shareholder has not committed, the shareholder has not given the go-ahead and the SABC itself has not complied with Section 189.”

LISTEN: SABC explains why it may retrench 981 employees

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)