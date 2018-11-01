Mokonyane: SABC mass retrenchments not approved by govt
The minister says the public broadcaster has also not fully complied with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says government has not given the green light for mass retrenchments at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
She says the public broadcaster has also not fully complied with Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act. Mokonyane was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.
Her comments follow the SABC’s announcement this week where it stated that as many as 981 of its approximately 3400 permanent employees may be let go.
The SABC says it will save about R440 million from the restructuring process.
But Mokonyane says government, as the SABC's sole shareholder, has not committed to the process.
“Retrenchments must be the last thing after you have actually dealt with everything. The shareholder has not committed, the shareholder has not given the go-ahead and the SABC itself has not complied with Section 189.”
LISTEN: SABC explains why it may retrench 981 employees
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.