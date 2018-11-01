Masha appointed as acting Gauteng police commissioner after De Lange retires
Eyewitness News revealed on Thursday that Deliwe De Lange served her last day on Wednesday, ending her 35-year career in the policing service.
PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has appointed major general Max Masha to act as Gauteng commissioner following the retirement of lieutenant general Deliwe de Lange.
Eyewitness News revealed on Thursday that De Lange served her last day on Wednesday, after 35 years of service.
Sitole has wished both De Lange and Mmamonnye Ngobeni well in their retirement.
De Lange says the time was right for her to leave the organisation.
“I gave my support. I did everything. I’ve done my part. Let me leave the organisation and let the younger ones take over from me.”
She insists the decision to retire was hers alone.
“Honestly, this time, I was not pushed at all. This is a voluntary decision and I’m leaving the organisation.”
Meanwhile, Ngobeni leaves the police under a cloud, having been on suspension for more than two years related to allegations that she interfered in the investigation of politically connected businessman Thoshen Panday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
HHP’s family, Lerato Sengadi head to court over funeral
-
Ramaphosa given deadline to discipline Gigaba
-
Brett Herron resigns from DA, Cape Town City Council
-
Calls mount for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Land expropriation: Draft report on review on Constitution tabled
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.