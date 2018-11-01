Masha appointed as acting Gauteng police commissioner after De Lange retires

Eyewitness News revealed on Thursday that Deliwe De Lange served her last day on Wednesday, ending her 35-year career in the policing service.

PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has appointed major general Max Masha to act as Gauteng commissioner following the retirement of lieutenant general Deliwe de Lange.

Eyewitness News revealed on Thursday that De Lange served her last day on Wednesday, after 35 years of service.

Sitole has wished both De Lange and Mmamonnye Ngobeni well in their retirement.

De Lange says the time was right for her to leave the organisation.

“I gave my support. I did everything. I’ve done my part. Let me leave the organisation and let the younger ones take over from me.”

She insists the decision to retire was hers alone.

“Honestly, this time, I was not pushed at all. This is a voluntary decision and I’m leaving the organisation.”

Meanwhile, Ngobeni leaves the police under a cloud, having been on suspension for more than two years related to allegations that she interfered in the investigation of politically connected businessman Thoshen Panday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)