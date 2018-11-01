Man detained over Vlakfontein murders released

The bodies of seven people were found buried under a pile of sand at a house in the area earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have now released a man they detained in connection with the Vlakfontein murders and say they can't link him to the incident.

The bodies of seven people were found buried under a pile of sand at a house in the area earlier this week.

The police's Mavela Masondo says officers are still searching for the prime suspect in the murders.

“The person that was taken in by police for questioning after seven bodies were found in Vlakfontein has been released. We couldn’t link him to the crime at this stage, but the investigation is continuing. We’re still looking for Sibusiso [Ernest] Khoza.”

WATCH: Nkosi-Malobane: Vlakfontein murder suspect an impostor

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)