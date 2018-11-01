Lotto Results: Wednesday 31 October 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 31 October are as follows:

Lotto results: 6, 17, 18, 23, 33, 47 Bonus: 16

LottoPlus results: 17, 24, 26, 27, 35, 38 Bonus: 48

LottoPlus2 results: 14, 15, 22, 29, 34, 45 Bonus: 37

For more details visit the National Lottery website.