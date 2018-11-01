Land expropriation: Draft report on review on Constitution tabled

The Parliament’s constitutional review committee was asked in March to consult the public on the possible amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

CAPE TOWN - A draft report by Parliament’s constitutional review committee on the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution has now been tabled.

The report states that the numbers clearly indicate that the majority of members who made written submissions indicated against a change of the Constitution.

Those who decided on “no” were of the opinion that land could not be taken away without compensation as that would constitute theft.

On oral submissions, most people expressed the view that the Constitution is not an impediment to land reform.

But some MPs objected to the report being tabled on Thursday, calling it premature.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Annelie Lotriet: “We have not yet concluded our previous processes on what we have decided. This is totally premature. I cannot see how we can engage with this draft report.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Tebogo Mokwele says numbers opposed to a constitutional amendment don’t matter.

“The process that we’re engaging on is not a referendum, so numbers don’t matter here.”

The committee will now make recommendations to both houses of Parliament before the matter is debated later this month.

