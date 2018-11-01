KZN Hawks investigate former Endumeni Municipality mayor

Siboniso Mbatha was re-arrested by police last week after it emerged that he had crashed one of the municipality's cars and was allegedly trying to pin the crime on someone else.

DURBAN - The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal say they are investigating the former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Mayor of the Endumeni Local Municipality for a second offence after he allegedly tried to violently coerce one of his bodyguards to take responsibility for a crime the man did not commit.

Siboniso Mbatha was re-arrested by police last week after it emerged that he had crashed one of the municipality's cars and was allegedly trying to pin the crime on someone else.

This is Mbatha's second brush with the law after authorities intercepted an alleged plot in May to assassinate fellow former IFP speaker Bongiwe Mbatha who was apparently seen as an obstacle in the awarding of a tender.

The party has since recalled both councillors from their positions in the municipality.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the latest charge against Mbatha was struck off the roll.

“When the mayor was supposed to appear in court, it was raised by the prosecution team that the docket was supposed to be prosecution-guided since the matter is serious.”

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the dismissal of the two councillors from office has nothing to do with the court action.

“There was always a standoff between the two offices about programmes. There was no synchronisation even at the level of just being members of the IFP who have been deployed.”

At the same time, the African National Congress in the province has called on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube to urgently intervene in what they have described as a fiasco in the Endumeni Municipality.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)