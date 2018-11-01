HHP’s family, Lerato Sengadi head to court over funeral

The singer's customary wife Lerato Sengadi is taking her father-in-law to court in a bid to stop the funeral this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - As a court battle looms over the funeral of late rapper HHP, relatives at his memorial service have described him as a peaceful and humble person who lived his life to the full.

The musician's second memorial service got underway in Mahikeng on Thursday and was hosted by the North West government.

#HHP's family confirms that it received court paper's from Lerato Sengadi to halt Jabba's funeral this Saturday. It says Sengadi's actions are insensitive and atrocious. #LeratoSengadi #HHP . TSM pic.twitter.com/ef4kMNIwAy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 1, 2018

HHP, whose real name was Jabulani Tsambo, died last month in a suspected suicide.

The family's Busisiwe Sindane says: “Today we are not here to say goodbye to Jabulani. We are here to say good night because we believe that he’s not dead, he’s asleep.”

Meanwhile, the rapper's customary wife Lerato Sengadi is taking her father-in-law to court in a bid to stop her the funeral this weekend.

Sengadi is claiming that the rapper's father is not allowing her to be involved in funeral arrangements.

In a statement, HHP’s family responded to the legal action taken by Sengadi.

“I can confirm that an urgent court application has been brought by Ms Lerato Sengadi, seeking to prevent the burial of Jabulani Tsambo this coming Saturday, 3 November 2018. Lawyers are currently dealing with the matter.

“As law abiding citizen's we have full confidence in our courts and believe that a reasonable outcome in the interest of justice will be arrived at,” family representative Nkululeko Ncana said.

Ncana added they will not immediately respond to Sengadi's claims, labelling them as “outrageous and sensational".

“At the appropriate time, the shameful untruths peddled with the aim soliciting sympathy from an unsuspecting public will be adequately addressed. It is deplorable and in bad taste that rather than mourning Jabba, matters of self-interest and grandstanding are elevated above all else, especially during this painful period.”

