Heavy rain to hit Gauteng, KZN & Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG – Residents in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal have been warned of heavy rains expected throughout Thursday.

The South African Weather Services say they expect an 80% chance of rain in some parts of those provinces.

The rain will be calm from Friday with a 30% chance of rain expected in Gauteng.

Forecaster William Simang says temperatures will slightly drop.

“Gauteng will witness cooler conditions but as you move to Mpumalanga higher ground it’s more the cooler conditions and those are expected to persist throughout Friday, but things will go back to normal on Saturday.”