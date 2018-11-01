Popular Topics
H&M wants to manufacture some products in SA

In January, the retailer ran an advert with a picture of a black boy in a hoodie labelled 'coolest monkey in the jungle'.

H&M country manager Oldouz Mirzaie speaks at the Anti-Racism Network conference in Auckland Park on 1 November 2018. Picture: @zaakirahvadi/Twitter
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Global retailer H&M says it is committed to manufacturing some of its products locally as part of an intervention sparked by the backlash it received over a racist advert.

In January, the retailer ran an advert with a picture of a black boy in a hoodie labelled “coolest monkey in the jungle”.

H&M officials are among those attending the Anti-Racism Network conference being held in Auckland Park on Thursday.

H&M's advert drew a lot of outrage with the Economic Freedom Fighters targeting the retailer and forcing it to close several of its stores.

The party had also demanded that H&M shut down its operations.

Since then, the brand says it has learned its lesson and is trying to rectify the damage caused by the debacle.

Country manager Oldouz Mirzaie says one of the areas H&M is considering local production.

“This is quite a lengthy process and unfortunately, currently, investigations show that a majority of this criteria, the South African manufacturing market, is not there yet. These parameters are currently not met.”

Mirzaie says the retailer will also be working with local designers to avoid any similar incidents.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

