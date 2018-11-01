'Government must change tack with anti-racism strategies'
The Anti-Racism Network’s annual conference has the ambitious task of trying to dismantle racism in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The Anti-Racism Network’s annual conference has kicked off with delegates expected to find ways to end racism in South Africa.
Government has been blamed for failing to adequately address the injustices of the past.
The annual anti-racism network conference has the ambitious task of trying to dismantle racism in the country.
Stan Henkeman of IJR responding to the presentation by H&M country manager at the Anti-racism conference 2018 #antiracism #ARNSA18 pic.twitter.com/ciAMYiJtXa— FHR (@FHRRights) November 1, 2018
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana at the #ARNSA18 hosted by @KathradaFound, "when fighting racism we shouldn't lose our racial identity" pic.twitter.com/3qilKkqU9H— ASSA (@AlbinismSA) November 1, 2018
Various speakers have come out to share their ideas on how to achieve a non-racial South Africa.
"Racism has left a large majority of South Africans with feelings of anger, anxiety and trauma which won't go away till we confront it as a nation" - Prof @william_gumede #ARNSA18 #PathwaystoAntiRacism— IJR (@_IJR_) November 1, 2018
Education expert Mary Metcalfe says all efforts are futile if government doesn’t change its approach.
“You have event-driven responses to racism. Event-driven responses to racism reinforce the divides.”
Fedusa’s Frank Nxumalo agrees.
“This is like rationalising that I mean if we don’t address the land question, there will not be food security in this country.”
The conference will close on Friday.
Franzman presenting what would form the content of the National Action Plan. #ARNSA18 #RootOutRacism pic.twitter.com/IZ4wBYJkQS— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) November 1, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.