'Government must change tack with anti-racism strategies'

The Anti-Racism Network’s annual conference has the ambitious task of trying to dismantle racism in the country.

A slide displayed during the 2018 Anti-Racism Network’s annual conference on 1 November 2018. Picture: @KathradaFound/Twitter.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Anti-Racism Network’s annual conference has kicked off with delegates expected to find ways to end racism in South Africa.

Government has been blamed for failing to adequately address the injustices of the past.

The annual anti-racism network conference has the ambitious task of trying to dismantle racism in the country.

Various speakers have come out to share their ideas on how to achieve a non-racial South Africa.

Education expert Mary Metcalfe says all efforts are futile if government doesn’t change its approach.

“You have event-driven responses to racism. Event-driven responses to racism reinforce the divides.”

Fedusa’s Frank Nxumalo agrees.

“This is like rationalising that I mean if we don’t address the land question, there will not be food security in this country.”

The conference will close on Friday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

