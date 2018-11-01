'Government must change tack with anti-racism strategies'

The Anti-Racism Network’s annual conference has the ambitious task of trying to dismantle racism in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Anti-Racism Network’s annual conference has kicked off with delegates expected to find ways to end racism in South Africa.

Government has been blamed for failing to adequately address the injustices of the past.

Stan Henkeman of IJR responding to the presentation by H&M country manager at the Anti-racism conference 2018 #antiracism #ARNSA18 pic.twitter.com/ciAMYiJtXa — FHR (@FHRRights) November 1, 2018

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana at the #ARNSA18 hosted by @KathradaFound, "when fighting racism we shouldn't lose our racial identity" pic.twitter.com/3qilKkqU9H — ASSA (@AlbinismSA) November 1, 2018

Various speakers have come out to share their ideas on how to achieve a non-racial South Africa.

"Racism has left a large majority of South Africans with feelings of anger, anxiety and trauma which won't go away till we confront it as a nation" - Prof @william_gumede #ARNSA18 #PathwaystoAntiRacism — IJR (@_IJR_) November 1, 2018

Education expert Mary Metcalfe says all efforts are futile if government doesn’t change its approach.

“You have event-driven responses to racism. Event-driven responses to racism reinforce the divides.”

Fedusa’s Frank Nxumalo agrees.

“This is like rationalising that I mean if we don’t address the land question, there will not be food security in this country.”

The conference will close on Friday.

Franzman presenting what would form the content of the National Action Plan. #ARNSA18 #RootOutRacism pic.twitter.com/IZ4wBYJkQS — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) November 1, 2018

