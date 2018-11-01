George Michael tribute concert to go ahead

The 'Careless Whisper' singer died from natural causes aged 53 on Christmas Day in 2016 and now his family have granted permission for a musical tribute.

LONDON – A tribute concert in honour of the late George Michael will take place on what would have been his 56th birthday next year.

The Careless Whisper singer died from natural causes aged 53 on Christmas Day in 2016 and now his family have granted permission for a musical tribute, which will take place on 25 June 2019 and will raise money for his favourite charity, Childline.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "George's family are onboard and very supportive of this...it was important to seek their permission. It's wonderful at last to celebrate George's amazing life and music. There will be a number of special guests on the night and, over the coming months, organisers will finalise those taking part. It's all being kept under wraps."

The event will feature 10 of Michael's original band members, including guitarist Michael Brown, singer Shirley Lewis and bassist Deon Estus, and they can't wait to get their family together again to pay tribute to the late singer.

Lewis said: "This started out as a private event for the GM band and singers, for us to share a night together, in honour of a man and friend who we all miss terribly. George means so much to us and we haven't been together since we heard that awful news on that Christmas day. We, the band and singers are like a family and we are coming together to remember someone who we loved and who loved us.

"When the opportunity came up for us to play at the O2, Academy Brixton, a place with a big history in our GM world, we jumped at it and thought this also gave us a chance to raise some money in George Michael's name for Childline and we look forward to sharing the evening and celebrating his life and music with his loyal fans on his birthday."

It seems the Praying For Time hitmaker's family have had a change of heart because last November, Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen revealed plans for a tribute concert at London's Royal Albert Hall had been dropped.

She said at the time: "There will no longer be a tribute concert because his family said no."

And the veteran presenter thought it is a real shame the event would no longer take place as it would have given fans of Michael - who gave the £2 million proceeds from his 1996 single Jesus to a Child to the charity - the chance to say a proper goodbye to their idol.

She added: "It was a real shame as I'd have loved to celebrate his music and give the fans a chance to say goodbye - and it would have been to benefit his favourite charity, too. Once the family say no there's nothing we can do."