GDE to give update on grade 1 & 8 learners' registration

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Thursday detail how many parents missed the midnight deadline to register their children at schools in the province.

On Tuesday, around 16,000 pupils still had not been placed and many Gauteng parents are expected to hear on Thursday if their children were placed in schools.

The Education Department is confident that it will manage to place all learners.

It says that around this time last year, many more learners had still not been placed.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona: “We should be in a position to publicly announce how we managed to place the remainder of the learners.”

Some parents say they were turned away from district offices on Wednesday and told to return on Friday.

