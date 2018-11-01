#GardenRouteFires: 'We lost everything that was in the house'

Eighteen houses and nine other structures have also been destroyed in wildfires that have been tearing through parts of the Garden Route.

KARATARA - A couple who lost their home in a fire in the Southern Cape say they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Eight people have, so far, died in the disaster.

Fiela and Andre Makelie lost everything in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a fire quickly moved towards their house in the Geelhoutvlei settlement. It engulfed the structure in a matter of minutes.

“We didn’t get everything out of the house because there was not enough time. The fire was too fast for us. We lost everything that was inside the house.”

The couple rushed out of their house with their five children and two grandchildren with the youngest being two years old.

Geelhoutvlei Timbers, the sawmill where Andre worked, also burnt down, leaving him and the other workers jobless.

The Makelie family is being temporarily housed in the Karatara community centre along with some other Geelhoutvlei residents who also lost their homes.

