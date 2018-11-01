#GardenRouteFires: 'We lost everything that was in the house'
Eighteen houses and nine other structures have also been destroyed in wildfires that have been tearing through parts of the Garden Route.
KARATARA - A couple who lost their home in a fire in the Southern Cape say they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.
Eight people have, so far, died in the disaster.
Eighteen houses and nine other structures have also been destroyed in wildfires that have been tearing through parts of the Garden Route.
VIDEO: SANParks employees among those killed in George blaze
Fiela and Andre Makelie lost everything in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a fire quickly moved towards their house in the Geelhoutvlei settlement. It engulfed the structure in a matter of minutes.
“We didn’t get everything out of the house because there was not enough time. The fire was too fast for us. We lost everything that was inside the house.”
#GardenRouteFires Fiela & Andre Makelie lost their home in Geelhoutvlei when the fire destroyed it in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The sawmill where Andre worked also burnt down - leaving him jobless. MM pic.twitter.com/wrauq3aFYw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 31, 2018
The couple rushed out of their house with their five children and two grandchildren with the youngest being two years old.
Geelhoutvlei Timbers, the sawmill where Andre worked, also burnt down, leaving him and the other workers jobless.
The Makelie family is being temporarily housed in the Karatara community centre along with some other Geelhoutvlei residents who also lost their homes.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa given deadline to discipline Gigaba
-
Calls mount for Ramaphosa to fire Gigaba
-
Mkhwebane to release report on Mbalula’s 'sponsored' Dubai trip
-
Mongameli Bobani to submit bank statement over 'suspicious' payments
-
Sars gives you one more day to file your tax returns
-
Public Protector: President must discipline Gigaba for lying under oath
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.